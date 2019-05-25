Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
RCUS stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.18. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,810,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,100,000 after buying an additional 398,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.