Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

RCUS stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.18. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 613.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,810,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,100,000 after buying an additional 398,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

