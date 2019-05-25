Aradigm (ARDM) & ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Critical Survey

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Aradigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aradigm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aradigm and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Aradigm has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aradigm and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aradigm -374.80% N/A -374.15% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -326.97% -233.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aradigm and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aradigm $14.47 million 0.00 -$10.70 million ($0.72) N/A ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 749.19 -$9.80 million N/A N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aradigm.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Aradigm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium. The company is also developing inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis, and has tested for the prevention and treatment of inhaled bioterrorism infections, such as Coxiella burnetii or Q fever, inhalation anthrax, tularemia, melioidosis and pneumonic plague. Aradigm Corporation has collaboration agreements with Grifols, S.A. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

