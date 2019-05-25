Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $917.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

