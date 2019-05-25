Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $119.78 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

