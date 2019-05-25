Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 218,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.41 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $478,593.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $941,779.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,510 shares of company stock worth $1,889,394. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

