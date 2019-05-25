Analysts Set American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Price Target at $17.86

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $215,255.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,812.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 85,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

