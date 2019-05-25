Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Price Target at $39.78

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin E. Nichols sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,989 in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Altair Engineering by 22.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,562 shares of the software’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

