Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) to Post $0.35 EPS

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services’ rating score has improved by 40% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $14.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hallmark Financial Services an industry rank of 44 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

HALL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 39,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $216.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,685,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 603,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 188,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

