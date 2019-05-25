Analog Devices (ADI) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.95.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Analog Devices has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total value of $1,075,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,936 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $488,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,618 shares of company stock worth $9,740,427. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

