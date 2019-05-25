AmsterdamCoin (AMS) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $32,224.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

