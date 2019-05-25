AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Holdings Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,784,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,281.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $46,860.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,218.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and have sold 46,129 shares valued at $3,723,512. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Holdings Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/amerisourcebergen-corp-abc-holdings-reduced-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.