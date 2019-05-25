Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $146.39 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

