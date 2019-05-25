American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $3,241,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 499,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Express by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 516,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 129,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,819 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

