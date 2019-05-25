Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Insider Nathan Pieri Sells 121,279 Shares

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) insider Nathan Pieri sold 121,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $1,572,988.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathan Pieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Nathan Pieri sold 114,589 shares of Amber Road stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $1,486,219.33.

AMBR opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $368.19 million, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.46. Amber Road Inc has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amber Road Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.95 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amber Road presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 199.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 20.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules, such as import management, export management, China trade management, global logistics management, trade agreement management, and supply chain collaboration, as well as professional services, such as assessment, implementation, education and training, and maintenance and support.

