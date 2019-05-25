Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,834.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,181.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $7.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,823.28. 3,362,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,295,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/amazon-com-inc-amzn-holdings-raised-by-wedge-capital-management-l-l-p-nc.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.