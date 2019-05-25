Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,760,000 after buying an additional 5,719,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 22,638,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,776,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,943,000 after buying an additional 420,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO opened at $52.40 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

