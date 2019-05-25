Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.50.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 817 shares of company stock valued at $974,730. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,133.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-sold-by-baker-ellis-asset-management-llc.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.