Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. HSBC set a $102.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,710 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $407,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/allred-capital-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.