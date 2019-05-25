Allianz SE (ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €218.18 ($253.70).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €202.00 ($234.88) on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

