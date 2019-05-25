ALLETE Inc (ALE) CEO Alan R. Hodnik Sells 4,000 Shares

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $328,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ALE opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.28. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 323.4% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 41.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 156.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 72,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Williams Capital raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

