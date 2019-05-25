Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,466,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,149,000 after acquiring an additional 600,535 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 14,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,762,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617,639 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,253,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,554,000 after purchasing an additional 245,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $135.51 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGN. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allergan from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.52.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

