Allergan plc (AGN) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Allergan were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 108.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 2,162.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGN opened at $135.51 on Friday. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.52.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

