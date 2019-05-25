Alector Inc (ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEC. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

ALEC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 52,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,977. Alector has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.22.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alector will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

