Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $46,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,880,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,776,000 after buying an additional 4,102,714 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,022,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,483,000 after buying an additional 1,199,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,992,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,827,000 after buying an additional 1,156,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

