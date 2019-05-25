Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.04. 1,585,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,037,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 148,966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 72.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 655,408 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,993,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,314,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

