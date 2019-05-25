Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Sells $33,988,682.24 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,125. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Argus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,136.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Sells $33,988,682.24 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/abbott-laboratories-abt-insider-sells-33988682-24-in-stock.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.