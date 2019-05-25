ABB (ABBN) PT Set at CHF 24 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 24 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 17 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 23.39.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

