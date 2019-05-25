AAR (AIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.08

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.70 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $120,126.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,954.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

