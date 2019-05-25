9,047 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $121.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

