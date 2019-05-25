8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,871,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,249,000 after acquiring an additional 346,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,763 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,516,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after acquiring an additional 990,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,795,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 326,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,258,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $797,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,055. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

