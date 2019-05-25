5,231 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $45.22.

