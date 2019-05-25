$193.02 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Corp (LC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post $193.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.50 million and the lowest is $188.57 million. LendingClub reported sales of $176.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $781.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $796.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $880.35 million, with estimates ranging from $854.79 million to $926.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.45 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

LC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,598.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahman Koohestani sold 17,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $52,337.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,754 shares in the company, valued at $341,966.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,896 shares of company stock worth $3,540,125 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,495,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 818,289 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,682,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 634,147 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

