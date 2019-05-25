1,655 Shares in Msci Inc (MSCI) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 142.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 94.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. YCG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 145,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $218.86 on Friday. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 813.48%. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.22.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

