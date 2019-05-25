1,317 Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,940,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,229,000. River & Mercantile LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,253,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $60.53 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

