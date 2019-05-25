1,164 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Acquired by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TH Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.85.

Shares of BABA opened at $155.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

