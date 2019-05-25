$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry Inc (TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tapestry from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Tapestry to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,636 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. 5,984,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,945. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.