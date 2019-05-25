$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 37,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total transaction of $4,642,915.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $132,216.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $457,261.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,575 shares of company stock worth $7,762,001 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.90. 916,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,303. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

