$0.69 EPS Expected for TriNet Group Inc (TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.65 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $85,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,810,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,344 shares of company stock valued at $9,902,485 in the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 526,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 172,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 223,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,202. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.12. TriNet Group has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

