Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $115,000 Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 101,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,116,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,992,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 409,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,992,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 409,896 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,873,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 202,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,666. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $115,000 Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-has-115000-stake-in-hudbay-minerals-inc-hbm.html.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.