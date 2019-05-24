Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Line (LN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Line from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Line in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Line in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,500.00.

LN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 18,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.23 and a beta of 1.26. Line has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $46.48.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $455.95 million for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Line will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Line by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Line by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 86,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Line by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Line by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

