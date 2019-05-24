Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Focus Universal (FCUV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Universal Inc. offers web services consists of web marketing services, social and viral marketing campaigns, search engine optimization consulting, custom web design, website usability consulting and web analytics implementation. Focus Universal Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of NASDAQ FCUV opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Focus Universal has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device that combines measuring tools with smartphone technology to deliver sensor node data on desktop and mobile phone screens. Its smart instrumentation platform generalizes instruments into a reusable and architecture-specific components.

