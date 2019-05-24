Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.00 Target Price for CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,887,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,291 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLG stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $748.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.