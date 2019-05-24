Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will post sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of WAB traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. 2,718,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,954. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,166.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.26 per share, for a total transaction of $652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at $43,620,958.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

