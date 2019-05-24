Zacks: Analysts Expect Stepan (SCL) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.57 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE SCL opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,374.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,576 shares in the company, valued at $19,007,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $200,599.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $107,029 and have sold 20,128 shares valued at $1,865,444. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 46.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

