YouGov (YOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $517.00

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 517 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.68), with a volume of 65764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a market cap of $554.56 million and a PE ratio of 51.67.

In related news, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 1,124 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £5,001.80 ($6,535.74).

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

