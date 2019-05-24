XRP Reaches Market Cap of $15.95 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, XRP has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $15.95 billion and $1.55 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, LiteBit.eu, BtcTurk and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00401879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.01247930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00143888 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004441 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,626,524 coins and its circulating supply is 42,116,677,673 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Covesting, Indodax, Bitstamp, Huobi, WazirX, Bitinka, BTC Markets, Bitso, Binance, Coinbe, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Koinex, Coinhub, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, Kraken, FCoin, BX Thailand, Bits Blockchain, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coindeal, CEX.IO, BitFlip, Korbit, Vebitcoin, Gatehub, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, Stellarport, Cryptomate, Independent Reserve, BitBay, DigiFinex, Zebpay, ABCC, Coinrail, DragonEX, Ovis, BitMarket, Coinone, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEgg, Bithumb, BtcTurk, Liquid, BCEX, B2BX, Coinsquare, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Exrates, Upbit, GOPAX, C2CX, Bitlish, RippleFox, Poloniex, Ripple China, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, OTCBTC, Kuna, LakeBTC, Bitbank, Bitbns, MBAex and Koineks. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

