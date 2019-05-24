XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,640,000 after buying an additional 721,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,062,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,572,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,697,000 after buying an additional 747,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 519,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of XPO traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. 505,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,642. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

