Xcel Energy (XEL) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Argus

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price hoisted by Argus to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.14.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

In related news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $292,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.