Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Holdings Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,644. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $197.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

