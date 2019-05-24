Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Northern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 461,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 56,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $261.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,750 shares of company stock worth $5,390,313 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

